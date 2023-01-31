Polar Plunge
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

1/31 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:08 AM CST
(WFIE) - With snow and ice moving through the Tri-State area, thousands of flights nationwide have been delayed and canceled.

Flights out of Evansville are also being impacted.

The murder trial for the man who said he had “no remorse” when accused in the shooting death of another man has ended.

Ricky Kiper changing his not guilty plea, to guilty, in an Evansville courtroom.

There were no winners in last night’s Powerball jackpot.

That grand prize has now grown to $653 million.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Amber Smith and Katelyn Wells
Evansville Dollar General employees facing charges after lowering prices on items
Schools Closed Generic
Area schools closing, canceling activities ahead of wintery weather
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.
Murder suspect pleads guilty on first day of trial
Alert Day WFIE.
Alert Day Monday and Tuesday for possible ice accumulation
James Keith Galloway
Man who served about 8 years of 24 year sentence arrested on drunk driving charge

Crews called after tree falls onto Evansville home, dispatch says
1/31 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Boonville mayor begins upgrades to city hall and police station
