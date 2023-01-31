Trockman files for city council re-election
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, First Ward City Councilman Ben Trockman filed for re-election.
Trockman joins several others that have already filed for re-election for either At-Large or for their Wards.
Evansville City Council member Angela Koehler Lindsey has filed for re-election in the 5th ward.
Lindsey so far is the only Republican to file for a ward.
Democrat Alex Burton is running for re-election in the 4th Ward and Jim Brinkmeyer is running for re-election in the 6th ward.
Democrats Mary Allen, Paul Green, and Courtney Johnson have filed for city council at-large.
The only Republican to file for at-large is Ron Beane.
The filing deadline is February 3.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.