Trockman files for city council re-election

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, First Ward City Councilman Ben Trockman filed for re-election.

Trockman joins several others that have already filed for re-election for either At-Large or for their Wards.

Evansville City Council member Angela Koehler Lindsey has filed for re-election in the 5th ward.

Lindsey so far is the only Republican to file for a ward.

Democrat Alex Burton is running for re-election in the 4th Ward and Jim Brinkmeyer is running for re-election in the 6th ward.

Democrats Mary Allen, Paul Green, and Courtney Johnson have filed for city council at-large.

The only Republican to file for at-large is Ron Beane.

The filing deadline is February 3.

