Schnucks and Red Cross holding ‘Share the Love’ blood drive

(wlox)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Schnucks and the Southwest Chapter of the Indiana American Red Cross are teaming up to host a “Share the Love” blood drive on Tuesday, February 7.

It’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Red Cross Southwest Chapter.

That’s at 29 South Stockwell Road Evansville, Ind. 47714

To sign up to donate blood, visit www.redcrossblood.org and search “Schnucks”, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All who donate at the event will receive snacks and beverages compliments of Schnucks and will be entered into a drawing for one of 10 $50 Schnucks gift cards.

All who donate in the month of February will also receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email and will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Florida.

Never donated blood before or not sure if you’re eligible? For answers to these questions and more, visit the American Red Cross website.

