Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Restaurant offers coffee to first responders and road crews

Newscast recording
By Bernado Malone
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local business served up hot cups of coffee, for free.

First responders and road crews picked up those free cups of joe at the Carousel Restaurant, near Washington Square Mall.

Crews have been working day and night since the winter storm warning was issued Monday.

Owner of the Carousel, Misty Ward, says it’s important to say thank you to those who keep the community safe.

“They work hard every day keeping people safe and building and things. We want to give them a chance to know that we appreciate their services in the community,” said Ward

The restaurant also serves free coffee on Mondays to all customers.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work several slide-offs in Gibson Co.
Icy roads extend cancelations into Wednesday, crews work dozens of slide-offs
Amber Smith and Katelyn Wells
Evansville Dollar General employees facing charges after lowering prices on items
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.
Murder suspect pleads guilty on first day of trial
Alert Day WFIE.
Alert Day Monday and Tuesday for possible ice accumulation
James Keith Galloway
Man who served about 8 years of 24 year sentence arrested on drunk driving charge

Latest News

Crews work several slide-offs in Gibson Co.
Crews work several slide-offs in Gibson Co.
Restaurant offers coffee to first responders and road crews
Restaurant offers coffee to first responders and road crews
CenterPoint asking to build $636 million wind generation facility, would raise rates
14 News Sunrise celebrates 29 years since first debut
14 News Sunrise celebrates 29 years since first debut