Restaurant offers coffee to first responders and road crews

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local business served up hot cups of coffee, for free.

First responders and road crews picked up those free cups of joe at the Carousel Restaurant, near Washington Square Mall.

Crews have been working day and night since the winter storm warning was issued Monday.

Owner of the Carousel, Misty Ward, says it’s important to say thank you to those who keep the community safe.

“They work hard every day keeping people safe and building and things. We want to give them a chance to know that we appreciate their services in the community,” said Ward

The restaurant also serves free coffee on Mondays to all customers.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.