Owensboro native hired at Yankees assistant hitting coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former big leaguer Brad Wilkerson was hired as the New York Yankees’ assistant hitting coach on Monday.

That’s according to the Associated Press.

Wilkerson is from Owensboro, and is a former Apollo High School standout. His number, 12, was retired in 2014.

He replaced Hensley Meulens, who left in November to become Colorado’s hitting coach. Wilkerson and Casey Dykes will both be assistants to Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson.

The 45-year-old Wilkerson spent the past three seasons as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for Jacksonville University.

He hit .247 with 122 homers and 399 RBIs in eight seasons for Montreal/Washington (2001-05), Texas (2006-07), Seattle (2008) and Toronto (2008).

Wilkerson won a gold medal with the 2000 U.S. Olympic baseball team and finished second to Colorado right-hander Jason Jennings in 2002 NL Rookie of the Year voting.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.