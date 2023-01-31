Polar Plunge
Milder Wednesday, wintry mix possible Thursday

14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sleet and freezing rain caused travel problems on Tuesday morning as temperatures hovered in the mid 20s throughout the day.   Slow clearing Tuesday night with lows dropping into the teens on Wednesday morning.   Partly to mostly sunny skies on Wednesday will help temps to climb above freezing and melt the remaining ice.   Another system will clip the southern edge of the Tri-State on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.  A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet will again be possible, with the greatest impacts expected over Western Kentucky.  We finally break out into partly sunny and milder conditions for Friday and the weekend.  Highs on Friday will stay in the lower 30s, but will rise into the middle 40s on Saturday and the mid 50s for Sunday into Tuesday next week.

