Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Man arrested for shooting gun inside Evansville bar, reports show

42-year-old Tarone Johnson
42-year-old Tarone Johnson(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department was called to Rick’s Sport’s Bar for a fight in progress early Monday morning.

According to an affidavit, the caller told dispatch around 12 people were fighting.

Police say when they arrived, a large crowd was out in the parking lot. While in the parking lot, police approached a man who told them he had nothing to do with the incident.

According to police reports, that man was seen putting a jacket into a car and then leaving the scene while officers were still investigating.

Police say they were told by someone else shots were fired inside of the bar. After reviewing video footage, police saw two women fighting, security splitting them up and then a man shoot into the ceiling.

That man was later identified as the same person officers originally approached after arriving on scene, according to police.

Police reports show that the car the jacket was placed into was searched and inside the pocket, officers found a handgun. The gun was similar to the one seen in the video footage.

The man was found and identified as 42-year-old Tarone Johnson.

Officers say Johnson admitted that he was at Rick’s Sports Bar and fired a shot into the ceiling when a fight broke out.

He was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charges:

  • Criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon
  • Unlawful carrying of a handgun
  • False reporting/informing
42-year-old Tarone Johnson
42-year-old Tarone Johnson(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Smith and Katelyn Wells
Evansville Dollar General employees facing charges after lowering prices on items
Area schools, businesses closing ahead of wintery weather
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.
Murder suspect pleads guilty on first day of trial
Alert Day WFIE.
Alert Day Monday and Tuesday for possible ice accumulation
James Keith Galloway
Man who served about 8 years of 24 year sentence arrested on drunk driving charge

Latest News

Evansville Police release list of officers involved in Walmart shooting
Area schools, businesses closing ahead of wintery weather
Area schools, businesses closing ahead of wintery weather
Crews called after tree falls onto Evansville home, dispatch says
Crews called after tree falls onto Evansville home, dispatch says
1/31 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines