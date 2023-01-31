Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Indiana Women’s Basketball Named USBWA National Team Of The Week

IU women's basketball named USBWA National Team Of The Week
IU women's basketball named USBWA National Team Of The Week(WNDU)
By Tamar Sher
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - The No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers have been named the United States Basketball Writers Association Team of the Week following three wins in Big Ten action last week.

The Hoosiers picked up wins over No. 13/16 Michigan and No. 2/5 Ohio State and defeated Rutgers to close out the week and improved to 20-1, 10-1 B1G. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes was named the ESPN Player of the Week and Big Ten Player of the Week while freshman guard Yarden Garzon picked up Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. It’s part of an effort that helped Indiana extend its win streak this season to eight and its 15th straight home victory, the fifth-longest active win streak in the nation.

In the 92-83 victory in Ann Arbor, Indiana put five players in double figures led by Holmes’ double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds and senior guard Sara Scalia added 19 points off the bench. Picking up its first win over a Top 2 opponent on Thursday night against the Buckeyes, Holmes and Garzon each put up 20-point efforts as IU was helped by a big third quarter. Garzon notched her first double-double with a season-high 10 rebounds as junior guard Sydney Parrish added another double-double with 12 points and a team-high 11 rebounds to defeat Ohio State, 78-65.

Indiana closed out the week by shooting a season-high 62.7 percent from the floor in the win 91-68 win over Rutgers, its largest win in the series between the two teams. Graduate student guard Grace Berger and Holmes each pitched in 21 points while Garzon added four triples.

Play resumes on Wednesday night when IU travels to Minnesota in an 8 p.m. ET tip.

Courtesy: IU Athletics

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work several slide-offs in Gibson Co.
Icy roads extend cancelations into Wednesday, crews work dozens of slide-offs
Amber Smith and Katelyn Wells
Evansville Dollar General employees facing charges after lowering prices on items
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.
Murder suspect pleads guilty on first day of trial
Alert Day WFIE.
Alert Day Monday and Tuesday for possible ice accumulation
James Keith Galloway
Man who served about 8 years of 24 year sentence arrested on drunk driving charge

Latest News

NCAA Women's Basketball Highlights: Belmont vs. UE
NCAA Women’s Basketball Highlights: Belmont vs. UE
NCAA Women's Basketball Highlights: Belmont vs. UE
NCAA Women's Basketball Highlights: Belmont vs. UE
Eagles Nest: USI basketball breakdown
USI Men’s Swim team wins its first match in program history
University of Evansville men's basketball program.
UE men lose 10th straight game, up at Valparaiso, despite Bobe’s career-high 22 points