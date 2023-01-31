Indiana Women’s Basketball Named USBWA National Team Of The Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - The No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers have been named the United States Basketball Writers Association Team of the Week following three wins in Big Ten action last week.

The Hoosiers picked up wins over No. 13/16 Michigan and No. 2/5 Ohio State and defeated Rutgers to close out the week and improved to 20-1, 10-1 B1G. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes was named the ESPN Player of the Week and Big Ten Player of the Week while freshman guard Yarden Garzon picked up Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. It’s part of an effort that helped Indiana extend its win streak this season to eight and its 15th straight home victory, the fifth-longest active win streak in the nation.

In the 92-83 victory in Ann Arbor, Indiana put five players in double figures led by Holmes’ double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds and senior guard Sara Scalia added 19 points off the bench. Picking up its first win over a Top 2 opponent on Thursday night against the Buckeyes, Holmes and Garzon each put up 20-point efforts as IU was helped by a big third quarter. Garzon notched her first double-double with a season-high 10 rebounds as junior guard Sydney Parrish added another double-double with 12 points and a team-high 11 rebounds to defeat Ohio State, 78-65.

Indiana closed out the week by shooting a season-high 62.7 percent from the floor in the win 91-68 win over Rutgers, its largest win in the series between the two teams. Graduate student guard Grace Berger and Holmes each pitched in 21 points while Garzon added four triples.

Play resumes on Wednesday night when IU travels to Minnesota in an 8 p.m. ET tip.

