Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Hoops Live Week 4 Player of the Week Nominees

Hoops Live Week 4 Player of the Week Nominees
By Tamar Sher and Aaron Hancock
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for week 4.

Blake Herdes, Mater Dei: He scored 28 big points to help lead Mater Dei to help lead the Wildcats to a 72-61 win over Heritage Hills on Friday.

Jayden Sanders, Reitz: On Friday against Central, Sanders knocked down 24 points, grabbed nine boards, six assists, and a pair of steals in the Panthers’ 76-62 win over the Bears.

Shane Sims, Harrison: He helped lead the Warriors with 19 points in their 80-65 over Vincennes Lincoln on Friday.

Josiah Dunham, Evansville Christian: The junior standout had 26 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and a steal in the Eagles’ 60-42 win over Gibson Southern on the road.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Search "14 Sports WFIE" in your app store.
Search "14 Sports WFIE" in your app store.(WFIE)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Smith and Katelyn Wells
Evansville Dollar General employees facing charges after lowering prices on items
James Keith Galloway
Man who served about 8 years of 24 year sentence arrested on drunk driving charge
Update: Missing Evansville girls found safe
Breanna Chapman
EPD: Driver nearly 3 times legal alcohol limit crashes into traffic signal
Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured following single-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
Authorities release identity of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash

Latest News

Hoops Live Week 4 Player of the Week Nominees
Hoops Live Week 4 Player of the Week Nominees
H.S. Wrestling Highlights: IHSAA sectional tournament
Highlights: IHSAA Wrestling Sectional at Central H.S.
H.S. Wrestling Highlights: IHSAA Semi-State Tournament
Highlights: IHSAA Wrestling Sectional at Castle
H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: Floyd Central vs. Reitz
H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: Floyd Central vs. Reitz