Hoops Live Week 4 Player of the Week Nominees

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for week 4.

Blake Herdes, Mater Dei: He scored 28 big points to help lead Mater Dei to help lead the Wildcats to a 72-61 win over Heritage Hills on Friday.

Jayden Sanders, Reitz: On Friday against Central, Sanders knocked down 24 points, grabbed nine boards, six assists, and a pair of steals in the Panthers’ 76-62 win over the Bears.

Shane Sims, Harrison: He helped lead the Warriors with 19 points in their 80-65 over Vincennes Lincoln on Friday.

Josiah Dunham, Evansville Christian: The junior standout had 26 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and a steal in the Eagles’ 60-42 win over Gibson Southern on the road.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

