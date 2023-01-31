Forest Park Girls Basketball ready for what they hope is a Repeat run to State, as Sectionals tip off Tuesday night

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA girls high school basketball postseason tips off Tuesday night, with the first round of the sectionals. Forest Park is one of the many teams, who will be looking to make a deep run in the tournament.

The Lady Rangers won the class 2-A state championship last year, and they return almost their entire team from last season, including Miami Ohio commit, Amber Tretter, and Cedarville commit, Lydia Betz. Forest Park finished this regular season, 19-3, and they already have one championship under their belts: that’s the Pocket Athletic Conference regular season title -- their first ever. Now, they’re hoping to add more, beginning with the sectional.

“We’ve got several girls who have played several postseason games because our senior class, we won sectional their sophomore year,” said Forest Park girls basketball head coach, Tony Hasenour. “Obviously we had a good year last year, and now they’re coming into their senior year with a load of postseason experience under their belt. They come out, and they expect to win. They expect to perform, and I don’t think the bright lights and big crowds affect them.”

“We trust each other’s abilities and how we’ve been playing all season. For us, senior year, it would be amazing, but also we’ve achieved what no other Forest Park team has achieved, in a PAC and a state title,” said Forest Park senior, Lydia Betz. “Obviously, it would suck not to get that far, but at the same time, we did get that far, and I’m proud of my team no matter what happens.” Forest Park begins its sectional, Tuesday night, against North Posey at 8:00 eastern, at Buechler Arena, in Ferdinand.

