Evansville Police release list of officers involved in Walmart shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police have released the list of names of the officers who went inside the west side Walmart in response to an active shooter on January 19.

They are Captain Brent Hoover, Sergeant Trudy Day, Sergeant Michael Condiff, Sergeant Crystal Thomas, Sergeant Jared LaFollette, Detective Nickolaus Henderson, Officer Michael Rose

Police say less than four minutes after the first 911 call, officers were inside the store, searching for the shooter.

As police navigated through the store, several exchanges of gunfire took place.

Police say the suspect, Ronald Mosely II, was shot and killed.

Ronald Mosley, II in 2022 (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Police say Mosely had shot a woman in the head. The victim’s mother tells us she’s 28-year-old Amber Cook.

Amber lost an eye and has a long road of recovery ahead of her.

Amber Cook (Facebook with permission from Jenny Couch)

