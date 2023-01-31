Crews called after tree falls onto Evansville home, dispatch says
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch say a tree fell onto an Evansville home early Tuesday morning.
They say it happened around 2:15 a.m. on Taylor Avenue near Englewood Drive.
We’re told the building commissioner was up and checking out that situation.
Dispatchers also say there was a live power line down so crews were on scene to take care of that too.
