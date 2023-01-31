Crews called after tree falls onto Evansville home, dispatch says

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch say a tree fell onto an Evansville home early Tuesday morning.

They say it happened around 2:15 a.m. on Taylor Avenue near Englewood Drive.

We’re told the building commissioner was up and checking out that situation.

Dispatchers also say there was a live power line down so crews were on scene to take care of that too.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.