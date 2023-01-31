CenterPoint asking to build $636 million wind generation facility, would raise rates

INDIANA (WFIE) - CenterPoint has a proposal for a new wind generation facility, and officials with the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) say you have a chance to give comment.

They say CenterPoint’s request is for the facility to be in service by 2025. Officials say it would be out of state, but the specific location was redacted from the public filing.

Officials say CenterPoint is asking to recover the $636 million in costs through electric rates.

They say their proposal shows it would add $19.86 to a monthly residential bill for 1,000 kilowatt hours (kWh).

The billing estimate takes the receipt of federal tax credits into account but does not include offsets from the potential sale of renewable energy credits.

Officials with the OUCC say they are focused on affordability concerns, and on whether the wind proposal would give CenterPoint the most cost-effective means of meeting its customers’ long-term electric reliability and resilience needs.

Consumer comments are welcome via the OUCC’s website at www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm, by email at uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov, or by mail at:

Public Comments Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 SOUTH Indianapolis, IN 46204

Comments received by Feb. 22, 2023 will be: 1) Considered by the OUCC preparing its testimony and 2) Filed with the Commission to be included in the case’s formal evidentiary record.

Written comments should include the consumer’s name, mailing address, and a reference to either “IURC Cause No. 45836″ or CenterPoint Energy. Consumers with questions about submitting written comments can contact the OUCC’s consumer services staff toll-free at 1-888-441-2494.

A group of the utility’s industrial customers (including Consolidated Grain and Barge, CountryMark Refining and Logistics, and Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Indiana) has formally intervened in the case. Any testimony from the intervenors is due on Feb. 27, 2023.

An IURC evidentiary hearing is scheduled to start on Apr. 11, 2023. While evidentiary hearings are open to the public, participation is typically limited to attorney and Commission questioning of technical witnesses. A final decision in the case is expected in the spring.

A settlement agreement is possible in any legal proceeding. If an agreement is reached, the settling parties are required to present evidence showing it to be in the public interest. The IURC may approve, deny, or modify any settlement it considers.

The OUCC is posting case updates online at www.in.gov/oucc/electric/key-cases-by-utility/vectren-electric-rates/centerpoint-energy-wind-petition/. Case updates are also available through the agency’s monthly electronic newsletter. Consumers can subscribe at www.in.gov/oucc/news.

CenterPoint Energy provides electric service to approximately 145,000 customers in seven southwestern Indiana counties. Natural gas rates and charges are not at issue in this case.

