Boonville mayor begins upgrades to City Hall and Police Station

Boonville mayor begins upgrades to city hall and police station
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Boonville’s mayor says work is underway at the Police Station and City Hall.

Mayor Charlie Wyatt says the basement of the police station is being water-proofed and new sewer lines are being installed.

New electrical upgrades, ADA upgrades and A.T.&T. upgrades are being installed too at the station.

A natural gas-powered generator is being installed at the police station to provide a center for storms and other natural disasters.

The mayor says he toured the station recently and they hung drywall today.

Mayor Wyatt says City Hall is also preparing for upgrades to its basement.

New ceilings, paint, drywall work, carpet and epoxy flooring are planned for City Hall.

Mayor Wyatt says bid requests should go out next week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

