Affidavit: 2 arrested in Evansville motel shooting, robbery

30-year-old David Flax and 31-year-old Bobbie Collins
30-year-old David Flax and 31-year-old Bobbie Collins(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people have been arrested after shooting and robbing a man back in November 2022.

According to an affidavit, police were called to Esquire Inn Hotel for a person who had been shot on Nov. 20.

Police say the victim told them that he won a large amount of money at a casino, and then reached out to a woman online to meet up with him.

He told officers when she arrived, a man was with her.

According to an affidavit, surveillance footage showed 31-year-old Bobbie Collins and 30-year-old David Flax walking to the victim’s motel room.

Police say the victim told them Flax pulled out a gun and pointed it at him and told him, “give me all your money, or I will kill you.” The victim says he tried to push Flax to get past him when Flax shot him.

Officers say surveillance footage shows the victim running from the room to the motel’s office to call 911. Flax then exits the room and walks quickly towards Fares Avenue, and Collins is seen walking east on Maxwell.

On January 30, 2023 Collins and Flax were arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail in connection to the shooting and robbery.

They are both facing a robbery and battery charge.

