14 News Sunrise celebrates 29 years since first debut

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday morning our 14 News team celebrated a milestone.

14 News Sunrise debuted for the first time 29 years ago.

Back then, it was Dan Katz and Hamilton Northcutt at the desk.

Now, nearly three years later, our team continues to bring you the morning news each and every day.

Our 14 News meteorologist Byron Douglas joined the program just a few years after the first broadcast.

Douglas is ringing in the 29th year with an Alert Day. You can watch his weather update here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

