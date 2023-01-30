Trial underway for July murder in Vanderburgh Co.
Jan. 30, 2023
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial for a man with murder for a shooting that happened back in July is scheduled to start Monday morning.
Court records show Ricky Kiper Jr.’s trial will start at 8 a.m.
Officials say back in July, Kiper knocked on the door of a trailer on Maggie Valley Drive, and asked for 41-year-old James McClernon.
When McClernon came to the door, officials say Kiper shot and killed him.
Kiper told law enforcement he had “no remorse,” and that he shot McClernon because he was a sex offender.
