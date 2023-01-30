Trial underway for July murder in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial for a man with murder for a shooting that happened back in July is scheduled to start Monday morning.

Court records show Ricky Kiper Jr.’s trial will start at 8 a.m.

Officials say back in July, Kiper knocked on the door of a trailer on Maggie Valley Drive, and asked for 41-year-old James McClernon.

[Previous Story:

When McClernon came to the door, officials say Kiper shot and killed him.

Kiper told law enforcement he had “no remorse,” and that he shot McClernon because he was a sex offender.

We’ll be following this case throughout the day.

