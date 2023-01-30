Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Trial underway for July murder in Vanderburgh Co.

Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial for a man with murder for a shooting that happened back in July is scheduled to start Monday morning.

Court records show Ricky Kiper Jr.’s trial will start at 8 a.m.

Officials say back in July, Kiper knocked on the door of a trailer on Maggie Valley Drive, and asked for 41-year-old James McClernon.

[Previous Story:

When McClernon came to the door, officials say Kiper shot and killed him.

Kiper told law enforcement he had “no remorse,” and that he shot McClernon because he was a sex offender.

We’ll be following this case throughout the day.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Smith and Katelyn Wells
Evansville Dollar General employees facing charges after lowering prices on items
James Keith Galloway
Man who served about 8 years of 24 year sentence arrested on drunk driving charge
Update: Missing Evansville girls found safe
Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured following single-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
Authorities release identity of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash
Breanna Chapman
EPD: Driver nearly 3 times legal alcohol limit crashes into traffic signal

Latest News

1/30 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
1/30 Monday Sunrise Headlines
1/30 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Group of Tri-State women run 50 marathons in 50 states
Group of Tri-State women run 50 marathons in 50 states
Plea deal reached in Evansville rape & child molesting case
Plea deal reached in Evansville rape & child molesting case