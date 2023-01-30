Rock band Chicago to hold summer concert in Evansville

Polar Plunge
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rock and roll band Chicago will take the Aiken Theatre stage at Old National Events Plaza this coming June.

According to a press release, the band is set to perform in Evansville on June 16, 2023.

This year marks the band’s 55th year of touring, with three original band members, Robert Lamm, Lee Loughnane and Jimmy Pankow.

Officials say the group has toured for more than 53 years without missing a single concert date.

Tickets are expected to go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices start at $45 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office.

