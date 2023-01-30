Polar Plunge
Owensboro shelter hosts White Flag Night as temp. drops

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, ‘White Flag’ criteria will be met Monday and Tuesday night.

A ‘White Flag’ event signals the opening of an overnight emergency shelter that is open to all men, women and children.

Officials say wind chills are forecasted to be around 15 between 5 and 6 a.m. overnight.

Daniel Pitino Shelter will be sheltering those in need and will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

According to a release, meals will also be available at the shelter during normal meal hours.

Officials say during ‘White Flag Nights’, Owensboro Transit System will provide free bus transportation to the shelter between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

