Ohio Co. man arrested after nine-month long drug investigation

UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they executed a search warrant in the 12000 block of US 231 North of Hartford.

Troopers say it happened Saturday around 5:30 p.m. after a nine-month long investigation.

They say several grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking were found.

Jason R. Eyster, 41 of Utica was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Methamphetamine, 1st degree, 2nd Offense.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Possession of Marijuana

He was taken to the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford. Eyster is being held on a $7,500 cash bond.

