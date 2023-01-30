Polar Plunge
Ohio Co. man arrested after nine-month long drug investigation

Jason R. Eyster
Jason R. Eyster(Ohio Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they executed a search warrant in the 12000 block of US 231 North of Hartford.

Troopers say it happened Saturday around 5:30 p.m. after a nine-month long investigation.

They say several grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking were found.

Jason R. Eyster, 41 of Utica was arrested and charged with:

  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)
  • Possession of Methamphetamine, 1st degree, 2nd Offense.
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Possession of Marijuana                                                                                     

He was taken to the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford. Eyster is being held on a $7,500 cash bond.

