New Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel construction moves forward in Owensboro
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An announcement made in 2019 is coming to life in Owesnsboro.
[Previous: Owensboro leaders announce Home 2 Suits by Hilton hotel]
Officials with Home2 Suites by Hilton say construction is moving forward with the new extended stay hotel downtown.
It’s directly in front of the Owensboro Convention Center on the Ohio River.
Officials say construction is actively underway on the site for the foundations of the hotel and parking garage.
More information, such as a hotel room count, will be announced later, but officials did send some new renderings.
