Monday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert Monday and Tuesday for some light freezing rain and wintry mix.

Happening Monday, the man who said he had “no remorse” when accused in the shooting death of another man is expected to be on trial.

That gets underway for Ricky Kiper Jr. in Evansville Monday morning.

Nationwide and here in the Tri-State, gas prices continue to rise, and experts say it’s unusual for this time of year.

Happening Monday night, time is running out for you to get your Powerball tickets.

Tonight’s drawing is now up to $613 million.

