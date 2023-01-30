Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Luke Bryan announces 2023 tour, stop in Evansville

(none)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan announced his 2023 touring plans Monday, which include a stop in Evansville.

According to a press release, the launch of the 36-city “Country On Tour” kicks off in Syracuse, NY, on June 15. 2023.

Officials say Luke Bryan’s “Country On Tour” will make a stop at the Ford Center in Evansville on August 25, 2023.

Special guests are set to make appearances throughout the tour including many of country music’s up and coming artists- Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb 3. at 10 a.m. at Lukebryan.com.

According to a press release, ticket presale for Luke’s fan club members begins Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 8 a.m. through Feb. 2 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Smith and Katelyn Wells
Evansville Dollar General employees facing charges after lowering prices on items
James Keith Galloway
Man who served about 8 years of 24 year sentence arrested on drunk driving charge
Update: Missing Evansville girls found safe
Breanna Chapman
EPD: Driver nearly 3 times legal alcohol limit crashes into traffic signal
Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured following single-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
Authorities release identity of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash

Latest News

Trial underway for July murder in Vanderburgh Co.
Trial underway for July murder in Vanderburgh Co.
EFD: Kratzville Rd. to remain closed as crews work storage unit fire
EFD: Kratzville Rd. to remain closed as crews work storage unit fire
Daniel Pitino Shelter will be sheltering those in need and will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Owensboro shelter hosts White Flag Night as temp. drops
Rock band Chicago coming to Evansville
Rock band Chicago to hold summer concert in Evansville