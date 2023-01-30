Polar Plunge
KSP warning public of scam in Henderson Co.(Pixabay)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police in Henderson are warning people about a recent scam in the area.

According to a release, the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions to try and get personal information from the person on the other end. At some point during the call, the scammer requests the person to send in a fee for various law enforcement services.

Officials say law enforcement agencies will not ask anyone for banking or personal information, ask to send money or make threats of arrest.

KSP officials say their best recommendation is to treat every solicitation call as a scam until proven otherwise.

To help as an overall guide, here is a list of the “Top 10 Tip-off’s to a Rip-off”:

  1. “High pressure sales or frequent calls”!
  2. “Immediate decision”! (You must act NOW…hence no time to decide or research for that matter).
  3. “Request a credit or debit card or any banking account information”!
  4. “Offer to send someone to your home or to overnight something”!
  5. “Something for free”!
  6. “Unresponsive to questions or too quick to answer by cutting you off”!
  7. “An investment without a risk”! (Every investment holds some form of risk(s)).
  8. “Will NOT provide written information or references”! (Maybe hangs up on you when asked for written information).
  9. “Not registered with the Attorney General’s Office”!
  10. " If it sounds too good to be true, it often is”!

According to officials, should anyone receive these calls or has questions or concerns, they are encouraged to contact the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General at 502-696-5300.

