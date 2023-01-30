Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Group of Tri-State women run 50 marathons in 50 states

Group of Tri-State women run 50 marathons in 50 states
By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Running 26 miles for a marathon is a long run, but how about running 50 marathons?

That’s the feat that three Tri-State women have accomplished. Laura Hudson, Miki Fields and Ellen Van Royen have now run 50 marathons in 50 states. They all belong to the 50 States Marathon Club, which includes just over 5,000 people in the world.

“The experience was each state had their own individual highs, lows, expectations,” Hudson said. “Crossing that finish line was different for every single marathon. Sometimes you’re crying, sometimes you’re excited, sometimes you’re like, ‘Well there’s another one done,’ so every one was a little different. A big accomplishment, kind of a load lifted off your shoulders, but still going to continue to run and I will probably do some marathons.”

Hudson ran her first marathon 15 years ago, so it only took her 15 years to run one in every state.

14 Sports Anchor Aaron Hancock will have the full story on 14 News at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Smith and Katelyn Wells
Evansville Dollar General employees facing charges after lowering prices on items
Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured following single-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
Authorities release identity of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash
Update: Missing Evansville girls found safe
Deputies say a man is dead after a camper fire broke out in Hopkins County early Saturday...
Deputies: Man dies in camper fire in Hopkins Co.
35-year-old Argelius Croft.
VCSO: Wanted felon arrested after fleeing from Greyhound Bus Station

Latest News

Authorities release identity of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash
Authorities release identity of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash
Police: Driver more than 3 times legal alcohol limit leaves the scene of crash
Police: Driver more than 3 times legal alcohol limit leaves the scene of crash
3 homes damaged by fire on N. Elliott St. in Evansville
3 homes damaged by fire on N. Elliott St. in Evansville
Man badly burned in Evansville high-rise fire, rescued from balcony
Man badly burned in Evansville high-rise fire, rescued from balcony