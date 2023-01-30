Group of Tri-State women run 50 marathons in 50 states

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Running 26 miles for a marathon is a long run, but how about running 50 marathons?

That’s the feat that three Tri-State women have accomplished. Laura Hudson, Miki Fields and Ellen Van Royen have now run 50 marathons in 50 states. They all belong to the 50 States Marathon Club, which includes just over 5,000 people in the world.

“The experience was each state had their own individual highs, lows, expectations,” Hudson said. “Crossing that finish line was different for every single marathon. Sometimes you’re crying, sometimes you’re excited, sometimes you’re like, ‘Well there’s another one done,’ so every one was a little different. A big accomplishment, kind of a load lifted off your shoulders, but still going to continue to run and I will probably do some marathons.”

Hudson ran her first marathon 15 years ago, so it only took her 15 years to run one in every state.

