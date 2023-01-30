Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Former Miss Kentucky, Owensboro native passes away

Former Miss Kentucky, Owensboro native passes away
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Kentucky queen has passed away.

Owensboro native and former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson, has died at the age of 70.

Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970, according to her obituary.

She is one of four former Miss Kentucky’s from our Tri-State area.

She then became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film.

Cynthia eventually went on to start her own public relations company.

Her memorial will be held in Racine, Wisconsin on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Smith and Katelyn Wells
Evansville Dollar General employees facing charges after lowering prices on items
James Keith Galloway
Man who served about 8 years of 24 year sentence arrested on drunk driving charge
Update: Missing Evansville girls found safe
Breanna Chapman
EPD: Driver nearly 3 times legal alcohol limit crashes into traffic signal
Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured following single-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
Authorities release identity of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash

Latest News

Catfish Willy’s introducing area’s first serving robot
Cops Connecting with Kids heading to Disney World
Cops Connecting with Kids heading to Disney World
Crews battling fire at storage unit on Kratzville Rd.
Crews battling fire at storage unit on Kratzville Rd.
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.
Trial underway for July murder in Vanderburgh Co.