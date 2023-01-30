Former Miss Kentucky, Owensboro native passes away

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Kentucky queen has passed away.

Owensboro native and former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson, has died at the age of 70.

Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970, according to her obituary.

She is one of four former Miss Kentucky’s from our Tri-State area.

She then became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film.

Cynthia eventually went on to start her own public relations company.

Her memorial will be held in Racine, Wisconsin on Friday.

