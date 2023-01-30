EVPL observing Black History Month with program series

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library say they are observing Black History Month with a series of programs, displays, and a reading challenge.

“Black History Month is an opportunity to explore the sacrifices, achievements, and heritage of Black Americans,” EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney said. “We hope our programming, displays, and activities will become opportunities to spark a discussion and learn more about the central role of Black Americans in our history.”

New this year, local students are encouraged to enter EVPL’s Black History Month Art Contest by submitting a piece of art that represents what Black History Month means to them.

Participants must drop off their art with an official registration form to EVPL East by Friday, February 3, at 6 p.m.

Art will be on display during the month of February at EVPL East with a special program on Friday, February 17, for students to present their art to the community.

Guests can also enjoy snacks, beverages, and music from local musician, Zion.

“I know of no better way to celebrate Black History Month than engaging our youth and the community with art and music,” EVPL East Experience Manager Linda Baker said. “We wanted to go beyond a passive experience and truly involve our community in a true celebration of Black History.”

The Black History Month Reading Challenge encourages readers to read materials from prominent Black authors. When readers fulfill three of the reading challenge prompts, they will be entered for a chance to win a prize.

