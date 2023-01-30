Crews battling fire at storage unit on Kratzville Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm crews are on scene of a fire on Kratzville Road.

They say that fire is at a storage unit, Store and Lock.

Officials are asking for people to avoid the area. Kratzville Road near Hobart Road is blocked off.

Our 14 News crew is on scene working to learn more.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.