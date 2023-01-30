Polar Plunge
Cops Connecting with Kids heading to Disney World
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some EVSC students and Evansville police officers are heading to the happiest place on earth.

Cops Connecting with Kids is leaving from the CK Newsome Center.

They are spending the week at Disney World.

Officials say this takes place every year to build positive relationships between members of the law enforcement and the youth in their communities.

Police say another group of students leaves later this morning too.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

