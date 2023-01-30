Cops Connecting with Kids heading to Disney World

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some EVSC students and Evansville police officers are heading to the happiest place on earth.

Cops Connecting with Kids is leaving from the CK Newsome Center.

They are spending the week at Disney World.

Officials say this takes place every year to build positive relationships between members of the law enforcement and the youth in their communities.

Police say another group of students leaves later this morning too.

