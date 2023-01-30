Catfish Willy’s introducing area’s first serving robot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Catfish Willy’s Seafood & Comfort Cuisine says they will be introducing some new things in their restaurant, including a serving robot.

Officials with the seafood restaurant made the announcement Sunday in a Facebook post.

They say the new assisting robot will be used to assist servers in doing their jobs, and will not take away any existing jobs.

According to the post, Catfish Willy’s will be closed Tuesday, January 31 in preparation for the grand re-opening, rebranding and new menu launch event.

That event will be held on Feb. 1 through Feb. 4.

Officials say although the current menu is primarily seafood, the new launch will feature a comfort food menu as well.

