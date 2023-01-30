Polar Plunge
Ascension St. Vincent: Haubstadt Primary Care closing in 90 days

Ascension St. Vincent
Ascension St. Vincent(Ascension St. Vincent)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Ascension St. Vincent Haubstadt Primary Care is closing.

The hospital group announced the closure was among ten new closures. The others are in central Indiana.

A statement from Ascension St. Vincent says the pandemic has taken a significant toll on health systems.

The closure is expected in 90 days, and notifications will be sent to patients in the coming days.

This is not the first round of closures in recent months for Ascension St. Vincent.

The last round in June included three immediate care centers in Evansville.

Here is the full statement:

“The global COVID-19 pandemic has taken a significant operational toll on health systems across the country, and as we continue to evolve how we deliver care in this challenging environment, we will be partially or fully discontinuing operations at several Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent locations.

Impacted locations will remain open at this time with the majority closing in 90 days. Notifications to patients will begin over the coming weeks and we are committed to ensuring continuity of care for all whom we are privileged to serve.”

