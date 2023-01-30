Area schools closing, canceling activities ahead of wintery weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Due to the forecast, some schools are closing and canceling activities for Monday.

One of the schools canceling activities is Hopkins County Schools.

Officials with the school made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying they will not have afternoon preschool and there will be no after-school activities.

Webster County Schools officials say they will be closing early Monday at 1:30 p.m.

