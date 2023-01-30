Polar Plunge
Area schools closing, canceling activities ahead of wintery weather

Schools Closed Generic
Schools Closed Generic(KCRG)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Due to the forecast, some schools are closing and canceling activities for Monday.

One of the schools canceling activities is Hopkins County Schools.

Officials with the school made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying they will not have afternoon preschool and there will be no after-school activities.

Webster County Schools officials say they will be closing early Monday at 1:30 p.m.

To see more closing and cancelations, you can find them under our “Closings” tab on 14news.com.

You can also find more information on weather updates here.

