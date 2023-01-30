Polar Plunge
On alert for sleet and freezing rain Monday night, early Tuesday

1/30 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -January will end on a wintry note as sleet and freezing rain move into the Tri-State late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the southern half of the Tri-State tonight through Tuesday morning. Heaviest amounts will fall over Western Kentucky, where up to 2 tenths of an inch could accumulate...this would be enough to cause a few power outages and slick roads. Areas north of I-64 may not see any measurable precip with this event. Sharply colder air will move in Tuesday night as lows fall into the teens by Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday should recover into the middle 30s. Mainly dry for the rest of the week with temps climbing back into the 40s on Saturday and into the lower 50s on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

