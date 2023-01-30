Alert Day Monday and Tuesday for possible ice accumulation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert today and tomorrow for possible freezing rain and wintry mix. We are starting this morning with some patchy fog or drizzle as well as a few spotty showers. A light glazing of ice is possible, mainly in Illinois. Morning temperatures are in the mid 30s, which will likely be our high for the day. We will slowly dip into the upper 20s to low 30s this afternoon.

The middle part of the day will probably be dry, but another round of showers will move into our region this evening and continue into the overnight hours, mainly south of I-64. It looks like those showers will be mainly freezing rain, but some light sleet or snow may mix in as well. As much as 0.2″ of ice accumulation may be possible in some locations, which would cause some slick roads and travel concerns tonight and tomorrow. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens to low 20s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cold with high temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. A few more spotty wintry mix or snow showers may be possible Tuesday evening, but most of the accumulation will be Monday evening into early Tuesday morning.

The mostly cloudy skies will hang around through Wednesday and Thursday, but it looks like the rain will most likely stay south of the Tri-State. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s Wednesday and low to mid 40s Thursday. Friday will be sunny with highs in the mid 30s.

