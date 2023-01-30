$2 million in new childcare facilities coming to Hopkins & Muhlenberg Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County has been awarded $2 million in Congressional Community Project Funding.

They say it will be used to build new childcare facilities in Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties.

Leaders say Representative James Comer and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is working with United Way of the Coalfield to finalize the award.

Officials say this will bring new jobs and provide people access to affordable, local childcare.

They say the services are essential to the recruitment and retainment of business and industry.

“I am pleased that the Department of Housing and Urban Development has responded to Congressman Comer’s request to invest in Kentucky’s workforce development efforts,” Don Howerton, Executive Director of the United Way of the Coalfield, said. “This investment will help strengthen communities across the Pennyrile region, ensuring more of our workforce has access to quality childcare.”

“This funding is a great opportunity for our region. It will advance our economic development efforts by reducing working parent’s employment barriers through high-quality child care,” said Jason Vincent, Executive Director of Pennyrile Area Development District. “The project can help create better opportunities for families in our community who struggle with childcare issues while participating in the workforce.”

There will be a press conference Tuesday at 2 p.m. to discuss the funding.

