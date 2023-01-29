USI Women’s Hoops drops third straight game, as they lose at UT-Martin

MARTIN, TN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball concluded its regular-season series against the University of Tennessee at Martin with a heartbreaking 68-56 loss on Saturday afternoon.

Following a strong 32-23 first half by the Screaming Eagles, UT Martin made a charge after halftime and never looked back with a momentum swing that led to a 45-24 difference in the second half.

The Screaming Eagles jumped out with a solid start, making their presence known in the post. Senior forward Hannah Haithcock (Washington Courthouse, Ohio) scored six early points, including a perfect 4-for-4 at the foul line in the first period. Junior forward Meredith Raley (Haubstadt, Indiana) had three drives to the basket for six points of her own in the first quarter. Strong rebounding and hustle plays by USI led to an 18-11 lead for Southern Indiana after the opening quarter.

In the second quarter, the defensive intensity and pace escalated, as the two sides showed pressure down the court. Southern Indiana increased its lead to nine, 24-15, with 7:16 left in the first half after back-to-back baskets by senior forward Tara Robbe (Wildwood, Missouri).

Following a two-minute scoreless drought for both sides in the middle of the second, USI picked up its aggression to increase the lead. The Screaming Eagles made four free throws inside the last three minutes with a Raley three-pointer sandwiched in between to push USI’s advantage to 11, 32-21, with just over a minute left in the second period. USI’s defense held UT Martin without a field goal from the floor in the last 2:35 of the first half. Southern Indiana went into the halftime locker room up 32-23.

Southern Indiana extended its halftime lead in the opening minute of the third quarter. A three-pointer by Raley and a jumper by sophomore guard Vanessa Shafford (Linton, Indiana) gave USI a 37-23 lead. Over the next three minutes of the third quarter, UT Martin grabbed the momentum with a 16-0 run and tied the game at 39 with 5:08 remaining in the third. The Skyhawks went ahead later in the period. With under a minute left in the third, Robbe scored to bring USI within three, 47-44, but UT Martin scored before the end of the quarter to lead 49-44 after three.

After a quick start to the fourth quarter for UT Martin, USI responded to make it a five-point contest, 53-48, following two consecutive buckets from Robbe. Another scoreless drought for both teams ensued for the next two minutes until Haithcock brought USI within three, 53-50, with 6:05 remaining. That would be as close as USI could get the score for the rest of the game. After the 4:30 mark of the fourth, the Skyhawks gradually built upon their advantage, which eventually led to the 12-point difference in the final score.

Southern Indiana had three players in double figures with Raley leading the way with 16 points on 6-11 shooting. Haithcock scored 15 points with 7 rebounds and a 9-for-10 performance at the foul line. Robbe tallied a season-high 12 points on 5-7 shooting. Shafford posted six points, pulled down 14 rebounds, and dished out five assists. Saturday was Shafford’s fifth double-digit rebound game of the season. As a team, USI was 19-for-49 for 38.8 percent from the field, 16-for-20 for 80 percent at the line and made two triples. USI outrebounded UT Martin 41-30.

UT Martin also had three players in double figures, as graduate guard Seygan Robins scored 30 points on 10-18 shooting and 7-for-11 from three. Robins scored 23 of the 30 points in the second half. The Skyhawks were 21-for-56 for 37.5 percent overall, 18-for-24 for 75 percent at the stripe and hit eight three-pointers.

Following Saturday’s game, USI’s record moved to 9-12 overall and 3-7 in the Ohio Valley Conference. UT Martin improved to 8-12 this season and 5-5 in the OVC.

The Screaming Eagles will return to Screaming Eagles Arena next week for a two-game homestand against Tennessee State University next Thursday and against Morehead State University next Saturday. Thursday’s tip-off time is 5 p.m. and Saturday’s start time will be 1 p.m. The Saturday game against Morehead State will be homecoming and family weekend on the USI campus.

