USI Men’s Swim team wins its first match in program history

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Swimming & Diving defeated Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, 129-102, at the USI Aquatics Center to earn the first victory in program history. The Screaming Eagles took home four first place finishes and set two school records, one coming in a first-time event.

Freshman Carson Faley (Dixon, Illinois) led the Eagles on the day, securing 17 points for the squad. Faley set both school records, finishing in first place in the 1000-Yard Freestyle with a time of 10:04.69 and a second-place finish in the 100-Yard IM with a time of 56.25. He also took second place in the 500-Yard Freestyle. Freshmen Gabriel Groves (New Carlisle, Indiana) and Caleb Davis (Spring, Texas) took the other two individual first place finishes for USI. Groves secured first in the 50-Yard Freestyle while Davis took first in the 100-Yard Breaststroke. Groves would also take second in the 100-Yard Backstroke. The Eagles also took first place in the 200-Yard Medley Relay.

The Eagles were able to secure all 26 points from diving on the day. Junior Donnevun Banks took first place in the 1-meter dive while freshman Lane Pollock (Boonville, Indiana) took first place in the 3-meter dive. Banks would also take second in the 3-meter while Pollock took second in the 1-meter.

Other Top Men’s Results:

200-Yard Medley Relay: 1:37.02 (1st) – Freshman Colton Agdeppa (Redding, California), Davis, Freshman Gregory Benson (Plainfield, Illinois), Sophomore Payton Buse (Lynnville, Indiana)

1000-Yard Freestyle: 10:04.69 (1st) - Faley

200-Yard Freestyle: 1:49.14 (2nd) – Freshman Jack Hannon (Lowell, Indiana)

50-Yard Freestyle: 21.78 (1st) - Groves

100-Yard IM: 56.25 (2nd) - Faley

1-Meter Dive: 249.90 points (1st) - Banks

100-Yard Butterfly: 53.11 (2nd) - Agdeppa

100-Yard Freestyle: 48.80 (2nd) - Buse

100-Yard Backstroke: 54.32 (2nd) - Groves

500-Yard Freestyle: 4:52.47 (2nd) - Faley

3-Meter Dive: 227.18 points (1st) - Pollock

100-Yard Breaststroke: 1:00.23 (1st) - Davis

200-Yard Freestyle Relay: 1:31.75 (2nd) – Hannon, Freshman Aakash Gorthi (Kalamazoo, Michigan), Freshman Adam Depetro (Knoxville, Tennessee), Freshman Grant VanWanzeele (Plainfield, Indiana)

UP NEXT FOR USI:

The Eagles will be back in action February 22-25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota as they compete in the Summit League Championships.

--USI WOMEN’S SWIMMING GETS NIPPED BY EIU--

University of Southern Indiana Women’s Swimming & Diving fell to Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, 112-111. The Screaming Eagles took home four first place finishes and set five school records, one coming in a first-time event.

USI honored Sophomore Adele Schnautz (Evansville, Indiana) on Saturday before the meet. The nursing major had also spent four years on the USI Track and Cross-Country teams. Schnautz leaves the program holding school records in the 200 and 400-Yard IM and is a part of the record holding 800-Yard Freestyle Relay team.

Freshman Mattilynn Smith (Morgantown, Kentucky) dominated for the Eagles on the day, securing all 27 points possible for the squad, taking first in all three of her events. Smith set a school record in her first-place finish in the 1000-Yard Freestyle with a time of 10:44.76. She also took first place in the 200 and 500-Yard Freestyles. Freshman Kate Hilgarth (Indianapolis, Indiana) took first place in the 100-Yard Backstroke. Freshman Emily McIntosh (Huntertown, Indiana) and Abbi Hendren (Millington, Tennessee) set school records on the day for USI. McIntosh set a first-time record in the 100-Yard IM while Hendren set a new record in the 100-Yard Freestyle. As a team, the Eagles would also set a new school record in the 200-Yard Freestyle Relay.

The Eagles were able to secure all 18 points from diving on the day. Freshman Autumn Turley (Hobart, Indiana) took first place in both the 1-meter and 3-meter dives while setting a new school record in the 3-meter.

Other Top Women’s Results:

200-Yard Medley Relay: 1:52.66 (2nd) – Hilgarth, Freshman Hannah Gardner (Bowling Green, Kentucky), Freshman Sarah-Catherine Dawson (Prospect, Kentucky), McIntosh

1000-Yard Freestyle: 10:44.76 (1st) - Smith

200-Yard Freestyle: 1:59.16 (1st) – Smith

100-Yard IM: 1:03.68 (3rd) - McIntosh

1-Meter Dive: 177.38 points (1st) - Turley

100-Yard Butterfly: 1:00.06 (2nd) - Dawson

100-Yard Freestyle: 55.51 (2nd) - Hendren

100-Yard Backstroke: 1:00.14 (1st) - Hilgarth

500-Yard Freestyle: 5:16.79 (1st) - Smith

3-Meter Dive: 180.75 points (1st) - Turley

100-Yard Breaststroke: 1:09.27 (2nd) - Gardner

200-Yard Freestyle Relay: 1:41.64 (2nd) – Hilgarth, McIntosh, Hendren, Freshman Joey Testa (North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania)

UP NEXT FOR USI:

The Eagles will be back in action February 22-25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota as they compete in the Summit League Championships.

