Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured following single-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to a deadly crash in Daviess County on Saturday night.

Dispatch says the crash happened on the 2100 block of Highway 140 East.

The call originally came in around 5:37 p.m.

Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman tells 14 News that one person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

He says reconstruction crews are still on scene, and Highway 140 East is closed from Nalley Road to Red Hill Maxwell Road.

Sheriff Youngman says the area will be closed for several hours.

