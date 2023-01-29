Polar Plunge
Police: Driver more than 3 times legal alcohol limit leaves the scene of crash

Nicholas Joest
Nicholas Joest(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to a crash before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

It happened at Stockwell Road and Theater Drive.

Police say they found a crashed car, but the driver was gone.

They say a witness told them they found the driver stumbling in his yard, and an orange mustang came and picked him up.

Officers say the car’s plate returned to 32-year-old Nicholas Joest.

They say the mustang was pulled over in the area, and Joest was the passenger.

Police say he struggled to stand, and his speech was slurred. They also say he had several fresh injuries that were consistent with a crash.

Officers say Joest told them he was sorry for crashing.

They say due to his level of intoxication they didn’t do field sobriety. Police say he couldn’t follow commands for a portable breath test, but later completed one at the jail.

They say his blood alcohol was .246.

Joest is charged with OMVWI and Leaving the Scene of an accident.

