Plea deal reached in Evansville rape & child molesting case

Johnathan Long
Johnathan Long(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial has been canceled for a man who had been facing 10 counts in Vanderburgh County, including rape and child molesting.

Court records show Johnathan Long reached a plea deal late last week.

They don’t yet show details of the agreement, but they show “factual basis” was found with count 10, which was child molesting.

Long was arrested in 2018, after authorities say he had previously been indicted on similar charges in Henderson.

Records show the accused crimes happened in 2003, 2004, and 2009.

Sentencing is set for February 17.

