More catalytic converter thefts reported in Evansville

File photo of a catalytic converter
File photo of a catalytic converter(MGN Online / KKTV)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More catalytic converter thefts are showing up in the Evansville Police reports.

Police say one was reported Saturday afternoon at a business in the 1300 block of N. First Avenue. The report shows it could have happened anytime after last Monday.

Another catalytic converter theft happened around 3 a.m. Saturday morning in the 4400 block of Jackson Ave.

There’s no word on if the two cases are connected, or if they are connected to other catalytic converter thefts that have been happening in the area.

