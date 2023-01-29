Man who served about 8 years of 24 year sentence arrested on drunk driving charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police arrested a man who they say got his car stuck on railroad tracks while driving drunk.

It happened around 7 p.m. Saturday at Morgan Avenue and Read Street.

Police say 71-year-old James Galloway admitted to having five liquor drinks at a bar.

They say he failed field sobriety tests and had a BAC of .14.

Court records show Galloway was released from prison in 2021.

He was sentenced in 2013 to 24 years for home improvement fraud.

We spoke with Galloway during that time. He told us the thefts were due to an addiction to gambling.

