Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Man badly burned in Evansville high-rise fire, rescued from balcony

Fire at Kennedy Towers
Fire at Kennedy Towers(John Buckman)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire crews were called to a fire Saturday night at Kennedy Towers.

That’s a high-rise apartment building on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Photos taken by John Buckman show a man on the balcony of a seventh floor apartment being rescued by firefighters.

Fire officials say there was heavy fire and smoke when they arrived, coming from the living room of the apartment.

They say the man who had been inside was taken to the hospital and then a burn center in Louisville.

Fire officials say he has second and third degree burns and smoke inhalation.

Nobody else was hurt.

Fire crews were able to get the fire out in about 30 minutes.

They say all other residents have been allowed back inside their homes.

This fire broke out just about 40 minutes after another fire on N. Elliot Street.

Fire at Kennedy Towers
Fire at Kennedy Towers(John Buckman)
Fire at Kennedy Towers
Fire at Kennedy Towers(John Buckman)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Smith and Katelyn Wells
Evansville Dollar General employees facing charges after lowering prices on items
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured following single-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured following single-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials confirm that a utility worker was significantly...
Officials: EWSU employee taken to hospital after work-related accident
35-year-old Argelius Croft.
VCSO: Wanted felon arrested after fleeing from Greyhound Bus Station

Latest News

Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured following single-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured following single-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
Bruce Vanoven
Gibson Co. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven stresses community engagement in first term
Gibson Co. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven stresses community engagement in first term
Gibson Co. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven stresses community engagement in first term
Dispatch: Crews respond to structure fire on N. Elliott St.
Dispatch: Crews respond to structure fire on N. Elliott St.