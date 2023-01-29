Man badly burned in Evansville high-rise fire, rescued from balcony

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire crews were called to a fire Saturday night at Kennedy Towers.

That’s a high-rise apartment building on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Photos taken by John Buckman show a man on the balcony of a seventh floor apartment being rescued by firefighters.

Fire officials say there was heavy fire and smoke when they arrived, coming from the living room of the apartment.

They say the man who had been inside was taken to the hospital and then a burn center in Louisville.

Fire officials say he has second and third degree burns and smoke inhalation.

Nobody else was hurt.

Fire crews were able to get the fire out in about 30 minutes.

They say all other residents have been allowed back inside their homes.

This fire broke out just about 40 minutes after another fire on N. Elliot Street.

Fire at Kennedy Towers (John Buckman)

