Man accused of raping woman, holding knife to her neck

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several charges including rape, criminal confinement, and intimidation.

Police say the victim made a report Friday.

She says 55-year-old Timothy Cheaney was drunk and would not let her leave his house.

The woman says he got on top of her, held a knife to her throat, and threatened to kill her.

She claims he forced sex acts on her and made her give him money.

The victim says Cheaney then left with her in her car and continued to threaten her. She was eventually able to drop him off.

Officers say they found the knife and money in the home as the victim described.

They say Cheaney has an extensive criminal history out of North Carolina and has been convicted of assault, kidnapping, and robbery.

