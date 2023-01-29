Ky. Wesleyan Men’s basketball falls on the road at Lake Erie

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Panthers struggled to find their shooting touch on Saturday, falling 78-59 to Lake Erie on the road.

Lake Erie improves to 11-8 (8-5 G-MAC), while the Panthers fall to 9-11 (5-7 G-MAC).

The game was close early, as Ben Sisson had an and-1 and Jordan Roland made a pair of layups to make it just an 8-7 Lake Erie lead four minutes in. A quick 9-2 run by the storm gave them a 17-9 advantage just a few minutes later. Wesleyan grinded their way back, even getting as close to one on a Roland layup midway through the half. Down by seven with 4 minutes left, Edward Jones Jr. and Kaeveon Mitchell hit back-to-back buckets to bring the Panthers within two, but the Storm answered back, closing the half on a 10-2 run to take a 41-31 lead into the break.

Roland was on fire to open the second half, scoring 10 points in four minutes to tie the game at 43. LEC answered with a 10-0 run and began to pull away, extending their lead to 16 with nine minutes to go in the game. Wesleyan would only get as seven the rest of the way and would fall by 19.

Kentucky Wesleyan shot 23-69 (33.3%) from the field and 6-23 (26.1%) from behind the arc. Lake Erie shot 28-55 (50.9%) from the field and 8-21 (38.1%) from three.

Jordan Roland led the Panthers with 20 points, with Edward Jones Jr. being the only other Panther in double figures with 12. Ben Sisson grabbed 11 boards and Antonio Thomas dished out four assists.

The Panthers will have a good chance to right the ship on Tuesday when they travel to Nasvhille to take on a Trevecca Nazarene team who has won just one game this season. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.

