Highlights: IHSAA Wrestling Sectional at Central H.S.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The high school wrestling postseason began, on Saturday, as sectionals were happening all across Indiana, and there were three host sites in southwest Indiana. Central High School hosted one of those sectionals, and the results of all the regional qualifiers are below.
--106 POUNDS--
1st Place - Ty Henderson -- Vincennes Lincoln
2nd Place - David Alstadt -- Mater Dei
3rd Place - Kaleb Baehl -- North Posey
4th Place - Grant Slunder -- Princeton Community
--113 POUNDS--
1st Place - Cam Baumann -- Mater Dei
2nd Place - Gavin Wheeler -- North Posey
3rd Place - Caleb Reed -- Reitz
4th Place - Jayden Stillwagoner -- Mt. Vernon
--120 POUNDS--
1st Place - Isaiah Schaefer -- Mater Dei
2nd Place - Marco Anderson -- North
3rd Place - Peyton Pfettscher -- Reitz
4th Place - Jax Coleman -- Gibson Southern
--126 POUNDS--
1st Place - Evan Seng -- Mater Dei
2nd Place - Zach Traylor -- Reitz
3rd Place - Mason Suits -- Mt. Vernon
4th Place - Daniel Henderson -- Vincennes Lincoln
--132 POUNDS--
1st Place - Odin Fortune -- Reitz
2nd Place - Brenden Elpers -- Mater Dei
3rd Place - Daxx Weist -- Vincennes Lincoln
4th Place - Dylan Gentry -- Mt. Vernon
--138 POUNDS--
1st Place - Tyler Vanover -- Mater Dei
2nd Place - Trace Martin -- North Posey
3rd Place - Hayden Goff -- Reitz
4th Place - Colten Schneider -- Mt. Vernon
--145 POUNDS--
1st Place - Luke Robards -- Central
2nd Place - Cale Bonenberger -- North
3rd Place - Gabriel Voegel -- Mater Dei
4th Place - Zack Bulkley -- Mt. Vernon
--152 POUNDS--
1st Place - Hunter May -- Mater Dei
2nd Place - Matthew Pegram -- North
3rd Place - Wyatt Gamblin -- North Posey
4th Place - Jarrett Dye -- Mt. Vernon
--160 POUNDS--
1st Place - Luke Kemper -- Central
2nd Place - Peyton Bell -- North
3rd Place - Joey Pierre -- Mater Dei
4th Place - Alex Sitzman -- Reitz
--170 POUNDS--
1st Place - Spencer Turner Mater Dei
2nd Place - Austin Bell North
3rd Place - Ethan Yarber -- Mt. Vernon
4th Place - Beau Rose -- Gibson Southern
--182 POUNDS--
1st Place - Drew Schapker -- Mater Dei
2nd Place - Jaran Kerney -- Princeton Community
3rd Place - Cale Johnson -- North
4th Place - Kevin Acton -- Vincennes Lincoln
--195 POUNDS--
1st Place - Caden Thacker -- Mater Dei
2nd Place - Brody Klem -- Gibson Southern
3rd Place - Reece Terhune -- North Posey
4th Place - Ethan Bowden -- North
--220 POUNDS--
1st Place - Clay Martin -- Mater Dei
2nd Place - Branson Beal -- Reitz
3rd Place - Isaiah Martin -- Princeton Community
4th Place - Justus Dill -- Gibson Southern
--285 POUNDS--
1st Place - Austin Vanover -- Mater Dei
2nd Place - Landon Caswell -- North
3rd Place - Kyle Carrier -- Central
4th Place - Blake Ulm -- Gibson Southern
--TEAM RESULTS--
1. Mater Dei 309.5
2. North 167.0
3. Reitz 165.5
4. Mt. Vernon 117.5
5. North Posey 113.0
6. Vinc. Lincoln 104.5
7. Central 96.0
8. Gibson So. 94.0
9. Princeton 48.0
