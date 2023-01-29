Highlights: IHSAA Wrestling Sectional at Central H.S.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The high school wrestling postseason began, on Saturday, as sectionals were happening all across Indiana, and there were three host sites in southwest Indiana. Central High School hosted one of those sectionals, and the results of all the regional qualifiers are below.

--106 POUNDS--

1st Place - Ty Henderson -- Vincennes Lincoln

2nd Place - David Alstadt -- Mater Dei

3rd Place - Kaleb Baehl -- North Posey

4th Place - Grant Slunder -- Princeton Community

--113 POUNDS--

1st Place - Cam Baumann -- Mater Dei

2nd Place - Gavin Wheeler -- North Posey

3rd Place - Caleb Reed -- Reitz

4th Place - Jayden Stillwagoner -- Mt. Vernon

--120 POUNDS--

1st Place - Isaiah Schaefer -- Mater Dei

2nd Place - Marco Anderson -- North

3rd Place - Peyton Pfettscher -- Reitz

4th Place - Jax Coleman -- Gibson Southern

--126 POUNDS--

1st Place - Evan Seng -- Mater Dei

2nd Place - Zach Traylor -- Reitz

3rd Place - Mason Suits -- Mt. Vernon

4th Place - Daniel Henderson -- Vincennes Lincoln

--132 POUNDS--

1st Place - Odin Fortune -- Reitz

2nd Place - Brenden Elpers -- Mater Dei

3rd Place - Daxx Weist -- Vincennes Lincoln

4th Place - Dylan Gentry -- Mt. Vernon

--138 POUNDS--

1st Place - Tyler Vanover -- Mater Dei

2nd Place - Trace Martin -- North Posey

3rd Place - Hayden Goff -- Reitz

4th Place - Colten Schneider -- Mt. Vernon

--145 POUNDS--

1st Place - Luke Robards -- Central

2nd Place - Cale Bonenberger -- North

3rd Place - Gabriel Voegel -- Mater Dei

4th Place - Zack Bulkley -- Mt. Vernon

--152 POUNDS--

1st Place - Hunter May -- Mater Dei

2nd Place - Matthew Pegram -- North

3rd Place - Wyatt Gamblin -- North Posey

4th Place - Jarrett Dye -- Mt. Vernon

--160 POUNDS--

1st Place - Luke Kemper -- Central

2nd Place - Peyton Bell -- North

3rd Place - Joey Pierre -- Mater Dei

4th Place - Alex Sitzman -- Reitz

--170 POUNDS--

1st Place - Spencer Turner Mater Dei

2nd Place - Austin Bell North

3rd Place - Ethan Yarber -- Mt. Vernon

4th Place - Beau Rose -- Gibson Southern

--182 POUNDS--

1st Place - Drew Schapker -- Mater Dei

2nd Place - Jaran Kerney -- Princeton Community

3rd Place - Cale Johnson -- North

4th Place - Kevin Acton -- Vincennes Lincoln

--195 POUNDS--

1st Place - Caden Thacker -- Mater Dei

2nd Place - Brody Klem -- Gibson Southern

3rd Place - Reece Terhune -- North Posey

4th Place - Ethan Bowden -- North

--220 POUNDS--

1st Place - Clay Martin -- Mater Dei

2nd Place - Branson Beal -- Reitz

3rd Place - Isaiah Martin -- Princeton Community

4th Place - Justus Dill -- Gibson Southern

--285 POUNDS--

1st Place - Austin Vanover -- Mater Dei

2nd Place - Landon Caswell -- North

3rd Place - Kyle Carrier -- Central

4th Place - Blake Ulm -- Gibson Southern

--TEAM RESULTS--

1. Mater Dei 309.5

2. North 167.0

3. Reitz 165.5

4. Mt. Vernon 117.5

5. North Posey 113.0

6. Vinc. Lincoln 104.5

7. Central 96.0

8. Gibson So. 94.0

9. Princeton 48.0

