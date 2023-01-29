Highlights: IHSAA Wrestling Sectional at Castle
PARADISE, Ind. (WFIE) - The high school wrestling postseason began, on Saturday, as sectionals were happening all across Indiana, and there were three host sites in southwest Indiana. Castle High School hosted one of those sectionals, and the results of all the regional qualifiers are below.
--106 POUNDS--
1st Place - Brady Byrd -- Washington
2nd Place - MaKenize Smith -- Heritage Hills
3rd Place - Jaylen Carter -- Memorial
4th Place - Mason Russell -- Harrison
--113 POUNDS--
1st Place - Anthony Whitfield -- Boonville
2nd Place - Berke Eisenhauer -- Heritage Hills
3rd Place - Jaxson Rogers -- South Spencer
4th Place - Mike Rousche -- Harrison
--120 POUNDS--
1st Place - Leighton Ramsey -- Castle
2nd Place - Dalton Pledger -- Heritage Hills
3rd Place - Grant Gicale -- Memorial
4th Place - Brendyn Haire -- Boonville
--126 POUNDS--
1st Place - Sean Windell -- Heritage Hills
2nd Place - Tyler Beach -- Tecumseh
3rd Place - Andrew Barfield -- Memorial
4th Place - Josh Lockyear -- Boonville
--132 POUNDS--
1st Place - Landen Horning -- Memorial
2nd Place - Cooper Vincent -- Harrison
3rd Place - Blake Duttlinger -- Heritage Hills
4th Place - Righley Purdue -- Washington
--138 POUNDS--
1st Place - Keegan Williams -- Memorial
2nd Place - Devin Heneisen -- Harrison
3rd Place - Jackson Whitehead -- Washington
4th Place - Tanner Patton -- Castle
--145 POUNDS--
1st Place - Alex Smith -- Heritage Hills
2nd Place - Lee Spencer -- Castle
3rd Place - Conner Hoar -- Memorial
4th Place - Wyatt Owens -- Washington
--152 POUNDS--
1st Place - Brenden Chew -- Heritage Hills
2nd Place - Jacob Sheagren -- Castle
3rd Place - Alexander Mercer -- Harrison
4th Place - Victor Diaz -- Memorial
--160 POUNDS--
1st Place - Sonny Alfano -- Castle
2nd Place - Jack Logan -- Memorial
3rd Place - Antonio Floyd -- Bosse
4th Place - Tanner Blevins -- Washington
--170 POUNDS--
1st Place - Jett Goldsberry -- Heritage Hills
2nd Place - Aedon Smith -- Castle
3rd Place - Tru Naumovitz -- Memorial
4th Place - Caden Duvall -- Harrison
--182 POUNDS--
1st Place - Braxton Schaefer -- Heritage Hills
2nd Place - Coleton Adamson -- Castle
3rd Place - Anthony Black -- Tecumseh
4th Place - Diego Mora-Lopez -- Washington
--195 POUNDS--
1st Place - John Purdy -- Castle
2nd Place - Parker Hart -- Heritage Hills
3rd Place - Trenton Darnell -- Tecumseh
4th Place - Blayze Marchand -- Boonville
--220 POUNDS--
1st Place - Mason Hines -- Tecumseh
2nd Place - Brody Ford -- Heritage Hills
3rd Place - Eli Jenne -- Washington
4th Place - Cawood Ellis -- Boonville
--285 POUNDS--
1st Place - Kelton Farmer -- Memorial
2nd Place - Hunter Kolley -- Heritage Hills
3rd Place - Ruben Gutierrez -- Washington
4th Place - Addison Barnett -- South Spencer
--TEAM SCORES--
1. Heritage Hills 267.0
2. Memorial 203.5
3. Castle 200.5
4. Washington 171.5
5. Harrison 121.0
6. Boonville 111.0
7. Tecumseh 82.0
8. South Spencer 62.5
9. Bosse 23.0
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.