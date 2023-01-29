Highlights: IHSAA Wrestling Sectional at Castle

PARADISE, Ind. (WFIE) - The high school wrestling postseason began, on Saturday, as sectionals were happening all across Indiana, and there were three host sites in southwest Indiana. Castle High School hosted one of those sectionals, and the results of all the regional qualifiers are below.

--106 POUNDS--

1st Place - Brady Byrd -- Washington

2nd Place - MaKenize Smith -- Heritage Hills

3rd Place - Jaylen Carter -- Memorial

4th Place - Mason Russell -- Harrison

--113 POUNDS--

1st Place - Anthony Whitfield -- Boonville

2nd Place - Berke Eisenhauer -- Heritage Hills

3rd Place - Jaxson Rogers -- South Spencer

4th Place - Mike Rousche -- Harrison

--120 POUNDS--

1st Place - Leighton Ramsey -- Castle

2nd Place - Dalton Pledger -- Heritage Hills

3rd Place - Grant Gicale -- Memorial

4th Place - Brendyn Haire -- Boonville

--126 POUNDS--

1st Place - Sean Windell -- Heritage Hills

2nd Place - Tyler Beach -- Tecumseh

3rd Place - Andrew Barfield -- Memorial

4th Place - Josh Lockyear -- Boonville

--132 POUNDS--

1st Place - Landen Horning -- Memorial

2nd Place - Cooper Vincent -- Harrison

3rd Place - Blake Duttlinger -- Heritage Hills

4th Place - Righley Purdue -- Washington

--138 POUNDS--

1st Place - Keegan Williams -- Memorial

2nd Place - Devin Heneisen -- Harrison

3rd Place - Jackson Whitehead -- Washington

4th Place - Tanner Patton -- Castle

--145 POUNDS--

1st Place - Alex Smith -- Heritage Hills

2nd Place - Lee Spencer -- Castle

3rd Place - Conner Hoar -- Memorial

4th Place - Wyatt Owens -- Washington

--152 POUNDS--

1st Place - Brenden Chew -- Heritage Hills

2nd Place - Jacob Sheagren -- Castle

3rd Place - Alexander Mercer -- Harrison

4th Place - Victor Diaz -- Memorial

--160 POUNDS--

1st Place - Sonny Alfano -- Castle

2nd Place - Jack Logan -- Memorial

3rd Place - Antonio Floyd -- Bosse

4th Place - Tanner Blevins -- Washington

--170 POUNDS--

1st Place - Jett Goldsberry -- Heritage Hills

2nd Place - Aedon Smith -- Castle

3rd Place - Tru Naumovitz -- Memorial

4th Place - Caden Duvall -- Harrison

--182 POUNDS--

1st Place - Braxton Schaefer -- Heritage Hills

2nd Place - Coleton Adamson -- Castle

3rd Place - Anthony Black -- Tecumseh

4th Place - Diego Mora-Lopez -- Washington

--195 POUNDS--

1st Place - John Purdy -- Castle

2nd Place - Parker Hart -- Heritage Hills

3rd Place - Trenton Darnell -- Tecumseh

4th Place - Blayze Marchand -- Boonville

--220 POUNDS--

1st Place - Mason Hines -- Tecumseh

2nd Place - Brody Ford -- Heritage Hills

3rd Place - Eli Jenne -- Washington

4th Place - Cawood Ellis -- Boonville

--285 POUNDS--

1st Place - Kelton Farmer -- Memorial

2nd Place - Hunter Kolley -- Heritage Hills

3rd Place - Ruben Gutierrez -- Washington

4th Place - Addison Barnett -- South Spencer

--TEAM SCORES--

1. Heritage Hills 267.0

2. Memorial 203.5

3. Castle 200.5

4. Washington 171.5

5. Harrison 121.0

6. Boonville 111.0

7. Tecumseh 82.0

8. South Spencer 62.5

9. Bosse 23.0

