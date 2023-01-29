EPD: Driver nearly 3 times legal alcohol limit crashes into traffic signal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they ended up arresting the reported victim of a hit and run.
They say they were called to Mount Vernon Avenue near Michigan Street around 12:45 a.m. Saturday.
Police say a hit and run was reported, and a car had hit a traffic signal.
They say the driver, Breanna Chapman, told them a car ran a stop sign, causing her to swerve and hit the sign.
Officers say they noticed the passenger was answering a lot of the questions and Chapman seemed unsteady.
They say the passenger admitted they had been drinking.
Police say instead of her car registration, Chapman, at first, gave them a Kohls receipt.
Officers say she failed field sobriety tests and had a BAC of .238.
She was taken to the hospital and then to jail.
