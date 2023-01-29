Polar Plunge
Deputies: Man dies in camper fire in Hopkins Co.

Deputies say a man is dead after a camper fire broke out in Hopkins County early Saturday morning.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EARLINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies say a man is dead after a camper fire broke out in Hopkins County early Saturday morning.

According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies responded to a report of a structure fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at around 2:21 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, deputies say the camper was largely engulfed by flames. Once the fire was put out, it was determined that 32-year-old Joseph Harris of Earlington was inside the camper and had died, officials say.

A death investigation is now underway.

The Earlington Volunteer Fire Department, Mortons Gap Volunteer Fire Department and the Grapevine Fire Department also responded to the fire.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

