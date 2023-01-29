Polar Plunge
DCSO: Man disarms deputy during struggle

Jose Velazquez-Ocampo
Jose Velazquez-Ocampo(Daviess Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Daviess County say they were called to a burglary report before 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

It was in the 6800 block of Thoma Drive.

When they arrived, deputies say they heard the suspect, 31-year-old Jose Velazquez-Ocampo, inside the home.

Deputies say they gave commands to come out, but the suspect broke out a back window and ran.

They say he was caught at the intersection of Oak Dr. and Thoma Dr.

Deputies say there was a struggle, and Velzquez-Ocampo disarmed a deputy.

They say they were able to get the gun away from him and get him in handcuffs.

Deputes say he continued to resist and kicked deputies.

They say two deputies had minor injuries.

Charges include burglary, disarming an officer, assaulting a police officer, fleeing, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, and wanton endangerment.

